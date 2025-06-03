Khan’s unapologetic appearance at a recent rally alongside Kasuri and Talha Saeed—son of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed is clearly a display of Pakistan's growing alignment with extremist elements.

Malik Ahmed Khan, Speaker of Pakistan's Punjab Assembly, has now come out in defence of US-designated terrorist and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri. Khan’s unapologetic appearance at a recent rally alongside Kasuri and Talha Saeed—son of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed is clearly a display of Pakistan's growing alignment with extremist elements.

Senior ministers from both the federal and Punjab provincial governments were seen sharing the stage with some of the country’s most wanted terrorists during a recent event commemorating its nuclear tests. Pictures and videos of the same have gone viral on social media.

When confronted by reporters, Khan dismissed concerns, stating that Kasuri—believed to be one of the architects of the Pahalgam terror attack—should not be labeled an accused without a proper investigation. “I have personal ties to Kasur, where the rally was held,” Khan said.

The rally, held on May 28 in Kasur, featured an openly militant spectacle. Kasuri, flanked by guards armed with American M4 carbines, was hailed as a “conqueror of India” as flower petals rained down on him. The optics, laden with militant bravado, seemed to glorify terror under the guise of political activism.

The event unfolded as foreign policy experts were already sounding alarms over videos of Kasuri and his cohorts claiming to have avenged Pakistan’s 1971 defeat. Addressing a feverish crowd, LeT commanders glorified their alleged involvement in anti-Bangladesh protests. “We emerged victorious against you in Bangladesh last year,” declared Kasuri and Muzammil Hashmi—both listed as global terrorists by the US.

Kasuri went further, linking his recent activities to historical grievances. “I was four years old when Pakistan was dismembered in 1971. The then Indian PM Indira Gandhi had declared that she had drowned the two-nation theory in the khaleej (Bay of Bengal). On May 10, we took the revenge of 1971,” he said, while addressing supporters in Rahim Yar Khan.

At a May 28 gathering in Gujranwala organized by Pakistan Markazi Muslim League—LeT’s political arm—Muzammil Hashmi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Tum hamein apni goli se darate ho, Modi hum tujhe paigham dete hain, humare bachche teri missailon se nahi dare, hum teri goli se kya darenge,” Hashmi said, ridiculing India's military might and glorifying defiance.

Kasuri also recounted being barred from attending the funeral of fellow LeT terrorist Mudassar, who was killed in an Indian airstrike on Muridke. “I was not allowed to attend his funeral. On the day of his funeral, I cried a lot,” he said.