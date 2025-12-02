Taiwan detected 9 Chinese aircraft and 8 naval vessels on Tuesday, a day after similar incursions. Meanwhile, a former US official backed Japan's PM, who suggested Japan might defend Taiwan, sparking anger and retaliation from Beijing.

Chinese Military Activity Around Taiwan

Taiwan detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday. Of the nine, one sortie entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 9 sorties entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1995660185042313612?s=20

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected nine PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territory. In a post on X, the MND said, "9 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1995296795224940685?s=20

US Official Backs Japan's Stance on Taiwan Defense

Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate," reported the Taipei Times. Ely Ratner, who was the assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments about Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance on the matter.

Japan PM's Remarks and China's Backlash

On November 7, the Japanese prime minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival," potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times. Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait might result in Japan's military involvement. Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory actions aimed at damaging Japan's economy, such as issuing warnings against travel and study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports. Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated." (ANI)