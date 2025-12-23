A woman in Pakistan’s Punjab province allegedly strangled her 16-year-old daughter to death after an argument over smoking. The incident occurred in Bahawalpur’s Basti Sokar area. Police registered a murder case, arrested the accused mother.

A shocking case has come to light from Pakistan's Punjab province, where a woman allegedly strangled her teenage daughter to death after a heated argument over smoking. The incident took place in Basti Sokar, an area of Bahawalpur district, around 400 kilometres from Lahore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police said the killing happened on Saturday night, leaving the local community in shock and disbelief.

Scroll to load tweet…

Frequent arguments over smoking

According to police officials, the accused woman has been identified as Nabila Ahmad, aged 45, while the victim was her 16-year-old daughter, Ayesha.

Police stated that mother and daughter often argued over the issue of smoking. Ayesha reportedly objected strongly to her mother smoking, especially in public places, and would repeatedly stop her from doing so. This disagreement had caused tension inside the home for some time.

On the night of the incident, another argument broke out between the two over the same issue.

Police said the argument quickly escalated and led to the crime. In a moment of extreme anger, Nabila Ahmad allegedly lost control and strangled her daughter, killing her on the spot.

After committing the crime, the woman fled the house, according to police records.

Family alerts police, FIR registered

A family member later informed the police about the incident. Acting on the complaint, police registered a formal case and launched an investigation.

An alleged official police document, shared on X, confirms that a murder case has been registered and statements were recorded. Legal sections related to murder have been applied in the case and police action has also been initiated without delay.

The document also shows that the incident details were officially recorded, and procedural steps were followed under the law.

Accused arrested, evidence collected

Police said a team was formed immediately to track the accused woman. Nabila Ahmad was arrested shortly after, and she is now in police custody.

Officials confirmed that forensic and crime scene units visited the location and collected physical evidence. This evidence will be sent for further examination as part of the investigation.

Police said the case will be pursued strictly under the law, and all legal procedures are being followed.

The killing of a teenage girl by her own mother has left residents of the area deeply disturbed. Locals described the incident as tragic and heartbreaking, saying it highlights the dangers of unresolved family conflict and uncontrolled anger.

Police said further investigation is ongoing. Statements from witnesses and family members are being recorded, and the case file is being prepared for court proceedings.

Officials urged families to seek dialogue and support when disputes arise, warning that violence inside homes can have devastating and irreversible consequences.

(With agency inputs)