Pakistan launched airstrikes in Afghanistan targeting alleged TTP hideouts, escalating tensions to “open war.” Islamabad called it retaliation for cross-border attacks, while Kabul condemned the strikes, citing civilian casualties.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have sharply escalated after Pakistan launched airstrikes targeting locations in Kabul and Kandahar, triggering what officials have described as an “open war” situation. The latest military action marks one of the most serious confrontations between the two neighbouring countries in recent years, raising concerns about regional stability and civilian safety.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The strikes were reportedly carried out under a military operation aimed at targeting militant hideouts. Pakistani authorities have long accused insurgent groups, particularly factions linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), of operating from Afghan territory and launching cross-border attacks. The air raids appear to be part of a broader strategy to dismantle these networks and send a strong warning to Kabul.

Afghanistan, however, has strongly condemned the strikes, alleging that civilian areas, including residential homes and religious institutions, were hit. Afghan officials claimed that several non-combatants, including women and children, were among the casualties. This has intensified outrage within Afghanistan and further strained diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Also Read: Did Pak Lose F-16? Afghan ‘Proof’ Video Faces Fake Claims

Pakistan’s Defence Minister has made a significant statement following the strikes, declaring that the situation has effectively reached the level of an “open war.” This marks a dramatic escalation in rhetoric, indicating that diplomatic channels may be under severe stress or temporarily sidelined.

The roots of the conflict lie in longstanding tensions along the porous Afghanistan-Pakistan border, often referred to as the Durand Line. Disputes over border control, militant safe havens, and mutual accusations of harbouring insurgents have repeatedly led to clashes. Recent months have seen a surge in cross-border violence, setting the stage for this latest escalation.

The international community has reacted with concern. The United Nations has urged both countries to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation, particularly due to the risk posed to civilians. Human rights observers have also raised alarms about the potential humanitarian consequences if hostilities continue.

India has also weighed in, emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. Such reactions highlight the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict, especially in a region already marked by complex security dynamics.

Experts warn that continued escalation could destabilize the region further, disrupt trade routes, and create new waves of displacement. Previous military operations in the border regions have already led to significant humanitarian crises, with thousands of civilians forced to flee their homes.

Also Read: 'If You're Proud of Nukes, Missiles, We've Suicide Bombers': Taliban Leader’s Chilling Warning to Pakistan (WATCH)

To understand the situation better, here are 10 key developments shaping the conflict:

 Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Kabul and Kandahar targeting suspected militant bases.

 Officials described the situation as an “open war,” marking a sharp escalation.

 Afghanistan alleged civilian casualties, including women and children.

 Pakistan linked the strikes to cross-border attacks by TTP militants.

 Kabul condemned the strikes as violations of its sovereignty.

 The Durand Line remains a long-standing flashpoint in relations.

 Cross-border violence has increased significantly in recent months.

 The United Nations has urged both sides to exercise restraint.

 Regional reactions have highlighted concerns over sovereignty and stability.

 Experts warn of a wider conflict and humanitarian fallout if tensions persist.

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, there remains a possibility that backchannel diplomacy could help de-escalate tensions. However, with both sides adopting firm positions and public sentiment running high, the situation remains volatile and unpredictable.