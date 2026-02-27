A Taliban commander went live on Afghan state television and issued a chilling warning to Pakistan, invoking suicide bombers as a counterforce to Islamabad’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities.

During the televised address, the commander claimed that the group has a dedicated force of suicide bombers capable of confronting “the entire non-Muslim world.” He further asserted that individuals aligned with militant outfits operating within Pakistan are capable of launching attacks. He pointed toward the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as forces present inside Pakistan.

Pakistan, a nuclear-armed state, has long accused the TTP of carrying out cross-border attacks from Afghan soil. The Taliban government, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied harboring anti-Pakistan militants.

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on ,Afghanistan's, Taliban govt

Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday, with Islamabad's defence minister declaring the neighbours at "open war" following months of tit-for-tat clashes.

Pakistan's latest operation came after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops on Thursday night over earlier air strikes by Islamabad.

Relations between the neighbours have plunged in recent months, with land border crossings largely shut since deadly fighting in October that killed more than 70 people on both sides.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of failing to act against militant groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan, which the Taliban government denies.