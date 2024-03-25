Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan's University of Balochistan plunges into chaos as employees stage protest over unpaid salaries

    University of Balochistan employees, students, and faculty stage a protest in Quetta demanding overdue salaries and criticizing government inaction. The protest underscores broader concerns about financial stability and administrative accountability in Pakistan's education sector.

    Pakistan's University of Balochistan plunges into chaos as employees stage protest over unpaid salaries avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the University of Balochistan (UOB) organized a protest in Quetta, demanding three months of overdue salaries and a 35% salary increase promised in the previous year's education budget.

    The protest, reported by The Balochistan Post, included UOB students, faculty, and staff who gathered at the Quetta Press Club to draw attention to UOB's financial distress. Led by prominent figures like Professor Kaleem Ullah Barech, APLF Chairman Shah Ali Bugti, and others, the protest march took place across several key areas of Quetta, including the Civil Secretariat, Hockey Chowk, Commissioner’s Office, Kacheri Chowk, Jinnah Road, and Manan Chowk.

    The demonstrators concluded their march at the Quetta Press Club, urging immediate action to resolve UOB's financial crisis. Speakers at the protest expressed disappointment that UOB employees had to protest for wages and pensions, especially during Ramadan.

    They criticized the Balochistan and Federal governments and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan for not addressing UOB's financial issues adequately. The protesters also condemned the former UOB vice chancellor's appointment, labeling it as illegal and detrimental to the university's welfare.

    They urged vice chancellors and officials from other universities to advocate for substantial financial support from the government. Earlier, the committee announced plans for a protest camp at UOB's main gate, followed by a rally on Saryab Road to demand full salary payments.

    They invited media, educators, political parties, student groups, legal professionals, and civil society members to support and amplify their cause. The protest is aimed to address broader concerns about financial stability, administrative accountability, and the challenges faced by educational institutions in Pakistan.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 in major reshuffle AJR

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 amidst company turmoil

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran avv

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran

    Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster avv

    Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster

    Top gaming executive sentenced to death in China for poisoning billionaire Netflix colleague avv

    Top gaming executive sentenced to death in China for poisoning billionaire Netflix colleague

    Global backlash grows as mounting International isolation for Israel brings headache to Netanyahu's govt avv

    Global backlash grows as mounting International isolation for Israel brings headache to Netanyahu's govt

    Recent Stories

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 in major reshuffle AJR

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 amidst company turmoil

    Students who chant Modi, Modi should be slapped Karnataka Congress minister stokes row (WATCH) snt

    'Students who chant Modi, Modi should be slapped': Karnataka Congress minister stokes row (WATCH)

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran avv

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran

    cricket IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians osf

    IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Holi celebrations amidst opener defeat (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Holi celebrations amidst opener defeat (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon