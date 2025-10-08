Over 900 people were killed and nearly 600 injured in Pakistan between July and September amid a sharp rise in militant attacks and military operations. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan saw the most violence.

Islamabad, Pakistan: More than 900 people were killed in Pakistan in the past three months as terrorist attacks and military operations increased sharply, according to a new report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in Islamabad on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Over 900 killed in violence cases

The report said at least 901 people were killed and 599 injured in 329 incidents of violence, including militant attacks and Pakistan's army operations. This shows a big rise of over 46 per cent compared to the previous three months. So far this year, Pakistan has recorded 2,414 deaths, almost as many as in the whole of last year, which had 2,546 deaths. With three months still remaining in 2025, experts predict that the country could experience one of its deadliest years in a decade.

The study also shows a change in the pattern of violence. Last year, most deaths were caused by militant attacks. But this year, over half of the deaths came from army and police operations.

Out of the total deaths recorded between July and September, 57 per cent were militants, 24 per cent were civilians, and 18 per cent were security forces.

The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan saw almost all the violence reported in the country. KP was the worst affected, with 638 deaths and over 200 incidents. Balochistan came next with a total of 230 deaths in the region, mostly due to Pakistan military operations.

Sindh also saw an increase in violence, with 21 deaths compared to only 8 in the previous period, though overall numbers were still small.

Rising number of civilians' deaths

Civilian deaths have continued to rise. Last week, an airstrike by Pakistan's Air Force in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 21 people, including women and children. In Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least 10 protesters were killed during demonstrations against corruption and poor living conditions.

On Sunday, an explosion on a railway track in Sindh's Shikarpur district injured seven people and derailed four coaches of the Jaffar Express, Dawn reported.

While militants faced the highest number of deaths, civilians were the main targets in most attacks. The report said 123 attacks were aimed at civilians, 106 at security forces, and around 100 at militants. Civilians also suffered the highest number of injuries, 355 compared to 209 among security personnel and 35 among militants.

The CRSS report paints a grim picture of Pakistan's worsening security situation. As per the report, if the current trend continues, 2025 could end as one of Pakistan's deadliest years in a decade