Russian President Vladimir Putin is in New Delhi for a key summit. PM Narendra Modi, breaking protocol, personally welcomed him with a hug. The visit, Putin's first in four years, is seen as a recalibration of their strategic friendship.

Preparations are underway to welcome Vladimir Putin, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital where the Russian President will recieve a ceremonial welcome on his first visit to India in four yearsm External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries are present ahead of the arrival of the Russian President. President Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A Meeting of Strategic Significance

Four years after their last in-person interaction on Indian soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to share the stage once again in the national capital on Friday, a moment that carries both symbolic weight and strategic significance as the world watches two of the most prominent global leaders reconnect, promising more than just a routine diplomacy meet but a recalibration of an old friendship in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

PM Modi Breaks Protocol in Warm Welcome

Since their last meeting here in December 2021, the Russian President arrived in Delhi on Thursday and PM Modi, breaking protocol, personally took the initiative to welcome Putin. Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug as the area roared with traditional Indian Dance welcomng the Russian president.

PM Modi and Putin shared the same car ride, which took them to the Prime Minister's residence at the Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Prime Minister gifted the Russian President a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita in Russia. This move by the Prime Minister of personally welcoming the President of the Russian Federation, as well as sharing a car ride, shows the decades-old, everlasting bond between the countries that goes beyond just diplomacy, economic or defensive cooperation.

'Time-Tested Friendship'

PM Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years.

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Putin will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

Gift of the Bhagvad Gita

After their arrival at the Prime Minister's residence, PM Modi presented the Russian President with a copy of the Bhagvad Gita in Russian.

PM Modi shared a photograph of the moment in another post on X, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world." Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said.

Boosting Bilateral Cooperation

Experts have also weighed in on the significance of Putin's trip, which is expected to boost cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs. (ANI)