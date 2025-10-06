Thousands in Karachi, including women and children, protested Israeli actions in Gaza, calling it a genocide. Organised by Jamaat-i-Islami, participants marched with Palestinian flags, demanding Pakistan reject Abraham Accords and recognise Hamas.

Karachi [Pakistan]: Thousands of people, including women and children, took to the streets of Karachi on Sunday to protest against what they called the "genocide in Gaza" by Israeli forces, demanding united action from the Islamic world to support Palestinians, Dawn reported.

Hamas leaders' photos, Palestinian flags and placards in Karachi rally

According to Dawn, the rally, organised by the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), saw participants marching on Sharea Faisal, carrying Palestinian flags and placards with images of Hamas leaders. The protesters also urged the Pakistani government not to endorse any proposal, including the Abraham Accords, which they said went against the will of the Palestinian people.

Dozens of caravans from various parts of the city converged near the Nursery bus stop, forming a massive procession addressed by JI leaders. Participants arrived on motorbikes, cars, and buses, chanting slogans in support of Gaza. The party said the demonstration was meant to show solidarity with Palestinians amid Israeli military action against the Freedom Flotilla. Addressing the gathering, JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned the government against any shift in Pakistan's long-standing policy on Palestine.

"Even decades ago, the All India Muslim League used to protest against Israel," he said. "On March 23, 1940, two resolutions were passed by the Muslim League, one was the Pakistan Resolution and the other was for Palestine. There is only one state, and that is Palestine, and there is only one leadership in Gaza, and that is Hamas," he said, urging Islamabad to recognise Hamas as the legitimate representative of the people of Gaza.

'Israel failed militarily in Gaza'

"Don't dare to accept Israel or join the Abraham Accords," he warned.

Rehman accused the United States of complicity in Gaza, stating, “The United States was directly responsible for the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and therefore had no right to deliver lectures on humanity.”

According to Dawn, the JI chief further claimed that Israel had "failed militarily in Gaza" as it was unable to secure the release of its captured soldiers from Hamas.

"Hamas is a resistance movement that represents the people of Gaza. However, the ruling class here is not even willing to mention Hamas by name because they fear any movement that originates from the people. The ruling elite dislikes any movement that opposes the US and Israel," he said.

He criticised the United Nations for its inaction, calling it "a total failure and an agent of the US and Israel." "We need another UN," he said, arguing that the organisation had never resolved the issues faced by Muslims.

"The massacre in Palestine happened not because of Hamas, but because of the cowardly Muslim rulers," Rehman said, accusing Muslim governments of betraying the Palestinian cause.

He also urged Pakistan's political class to take a clear stance. "We want to tell the rulers and opposition parties of Pakistan to abandon hypocrisy and double standards. The people of Gaza and Hamas must be accepted, and Hamas offices must be opened in Pakistan," he said.

Calling on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, currently in Adiala Jail, Rehman said he should “express solidarity with Hamas and condemn Israel and the US.”

"From Karachi's Keamari to the mountains of Chitral, the public is united in one voice: we will not accept slavery to America," the JI chief said, adding, "Greta Thunberg was tortured and forced to kiss the Israeli flag, this is the real face of the Zionist state."

Other JI leaders, including Dr Osama Razi, Monem Zafar, and Advocate Saifuddin, also addressed the rally, which concluded peacefully, Dawn reported.



