    Live Updates: No-trust motion moved against Speaker, Dy Speaker; Imran's party leaders missing

    Pakistan's parliament adjourned on Saturday, delaying a no-confidence motion that could oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after his allies blocked a similar measure.

    Islamabad, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Law said Friday voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan could shift to next week, Geo News reported.

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he will present the position of Imran Khan and PTI in the National Assembly. “I will talk about all the situation in the House,” Qureshi said. Currently, Qureshi is speaking in the National Assembly.

    Here are the live updates: 

    • Leader of Opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday told the speaker to conduct the session as per the order of the Supreme Court and said that the Opposition will oust the “selected” prime minister by adopting a lawful and constitutional procedure. He made the statement minutes after Pakistan’s Parliament started its crucial session to take up a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in line with a landmark Supreme Court order.
    • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan looked certain to be kicked out of office Saturday by a no-confidence vote in parliament, but a political crisis in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million will likely continue. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan looked certain to be kicked out of office Saturday by a no-confidence vote in parliament, but a political crisis in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million will likely continue.
    • Khan lost his majority in the 342-seat national assembly through defections by coalition partners and members of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), and the opposition needs just 172 votes to dismiss him.

     

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
