Gharchola Saree Designs for Gangaur: 7 New Styles to Try

Lifestyle
Ladies can style a heavy pallu Gharchola saree for Gangaur. The yellow-red contrast color saree has always been a favorite of women. This saree has a heavy zari work pallu.
Purple zari work Gharchola saree is in demand. It has heavy work on the pallu with dark purple and zari threads, which is giving a very graceful look.
Heavy border Gharchola saree is also in demand. In this saree, a wide border is designed with red-green and golden threads.
Green-red contrast Gharchola sarees are in great demand during the festive season. The pallu of this saree is very special.
New brides prefer to wear magenta colored Gharchola sarees more. This entire saree has a wide golden stripe. At the same time, there is heavy golden work on the pallu.
Orange+Red contrast Gharchola saree is also very much in trend. This saree has a heavy dark red colored zari work pallu.
Maroon golden Gharchola saree looks quite शानदार in terms of look. Golden and white work has been done in this entire saree. Also, designs are made on the pallu.
