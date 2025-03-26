Business

Capri Global to Siemens: Top 10 gainers today

1- Capri Global Capital Share Price

Increase - 9.05%

Current Price - ₹183.20

2- Siemens Share Price

Increase - 7.28%

Current Price - ₹5494.00

3- WABCO India Share Price

Increase - 6.35%

Current Price - ₹12759.10

4- HEG Share Price

Increase - 4.27%

Current Price - ₹503.40

5- Honeywell Share Price

Increase - 4.22%

Current Price - ₹34027.70

6- HAL Share Price

Increase - 3.67%

Current Price - ₹4160.05

7- IndusInd Bank Share Price

Increase - 3.48%

Current Price - ₹659.15

8- ABB India Share Price

Increase - 3.41%

Current Price - ₹5598.85

9- Aavas Financiers Share Price

Increase - 3.38%

Current Price - ₹2024.45

10- Elecon Engineering Share Price

Increase - 3.01%

Current Price - ₹450.55

Disclaimer

Investment in the stock market is subject to all risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 26: Check rates of 22k, 24k, 18k gold

Qatar Gold Rate on March 26: Know prices of 22k, 24k, 18k gold

UAE Gold Rate on March 26: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS again

Gold price DROPS again on March 26: Check 24k gold rates in India