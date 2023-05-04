Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan: Police officer booked for killing Hindu youth in Sindh province; check details

    Most of the Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. Often there are cases of murder, sexual assaults and threats against the members of the Hindu community.

    A Pakistani police officer was on Thursday (May 4) has been booked for allegedly killing a Hindu boy in an encounter in the country's Sindh province earlier this week, reports said.

    The charges against accused Farman Shah were registered after the father of the deceased submitted a complaint with the authorities that his son Kamal Kishan was shot dead by the police officer without any reason.

    In the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant said that his son and his friend's son Anil had gone to collect money received from Voluntary Committee (VC) for his daughter's marriage.

    While returning home on the night of May 1, they were intercepted by the police in front of a private hospital near Newtown police station in Karachi, the report said.

    During their search, the police recovered Rs 80,000 of the money given by the VC, a mobile phone, and other items from Kishan. At the same time, Anil was taken to a different place.

    "Farman fired a shot that killed Kamal. To hide their crime, a false case was registered against Anil in the New Town police station," the report quoted the FIR as saying.

    Advocate Babar Mirza, the lawyer for the complainant, said that facts will become clearer after the post-mortem report.

    Following the FIR, the accused police officer has been booked and is being interrogated, the report further said.

    Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

    (With inputs from PTI)

