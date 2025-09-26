Shehbaz Sharif claimed at the UNGA that the Pakistan Air Force, under Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, had destroyed seven Indian fighter jets. India refuted these claims as baseless propaganda to deflect from Pakistan's support for terrorism.

New York City (US): India on Friday, September 26 strongly refuted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's claim at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that New Delhi had violated international law by launching Operation Sindoor and ignored Islamabad’s offer to cooperate in investigating the Pahalgam attack. He further claimed India targeted civilian areas and went on to make an unsubstantiated assertion that the Pakistan Air Force, under Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, destroyed seven Indian fighter jets. The centre reportedly sees this as a deliberate attempt to present Pakistan as a victim while evading responsibility for cross-border terrorism. India has described Sharif's as “propaganda without evidence” designed to bolster Pakistan’s military image. Officials told media that the Indian Air Force remains fully operational and combat-ready. India argued that Pakistan’s repeated attempts to deflect attention from its domestic security lapses and its continued support for terror groups are well known. Stressing its commitment to peace and dialogue, India urged the global community to focus on dismantling terror infrastructure on Pakistani soil instead of validating what it called Islamabad’s “manufactured victimhood” at international forums.

Stating that Pakistan was ready for talks with India, Sharif hailed the role of US President Donald Trump for enabling a ceasefire in Pakistan’s May conflict with India. "Pakistan stands ready for a composite, comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues. South Asia requires proactive rather than provocative leadership," Sharif said in his speech to the UN General Assembly and advocated Nobel Prize to the US President. Trump announced a ceasefire after four days of fighting, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying India and Pakistan would hold talks on their disagreements at a neutral site. PM Narendra Modi played down any role by Trump and warned Pakistan not to carry out cross-border terrorism. "India came shrouded in arrogance but we sent them back in humiliation, delivering a bloody nose," he said, adding that the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic if Trump did not intervene.