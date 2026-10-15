At least 28 children and a female teacher died after a roof collapsed in Dir Colony, Pakistan. More than 30 people were injured, with six reportedly in critical condition. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and launched an operation to find people feared trapped beneath the debris.

A roof collapse at a private school in Peshawar, north-west Pakistan, killed 28 children and a female teacher on Thursday, according to hospital officials. More than 30 people were injured, with six reportedly in critical condition, as rescue teams continued searching for people feared trapped beneath the debris. The incident took place in Dir Colony, Peshawar. The children who died were aged 13 or younger, the Express Tribune reported, quoting hospital officials.

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Death Toll Reaches 29, Over 30 Injured

Muhammad Asim, a spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar, reportedly confirmed that 29 people, including 28 children and a female teacher, had died in the incident.

An emergency was declared at the hospital following the tragedy. Hospital authorities were present in the trauma ward to oversee the treatment of the injured, Asim said.

More than 30 people sustained injuries, and six were believed to be in critical condition, according to reports. The injured were taken for medical treatment as emergency services responded to the incident.

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Rescue Operation Underway

Rescue 1122 ambulances and disaster response vehicles rushed to the school following the roof collapse. Rescue workers launched an operation to search for survivors and evacuate those trapped under the rubble.

The operation was still underway, with fears that more people could remain buried beneath the debris. Authorities were continuing rescue efforts as emergency teams worked at the site.

The cause of the roof collapse was not immediately clear. Further details about the circumstances leading to the incident were awaited.



(With inputs from agencies)