Pakistan’s top TikToker, Jannat Mirza, is facing heavy backlash for refusing to comment on India-Pakistan tensions. Critics accuse her of prioritising her Indian fanbase and brand over national issues and patriotism.

Pakistan’s most-followed TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, has found herself at the centre of a growing controversy after refusing to speak about the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Her silence has triggered strong reactions across social media, with many accusing her of putting fame and followers above her country.

The incident took place during a recent event in London where Jannat was reportedly promoting a clinic. A Pakistani YouTube journalist asked about her thoughts on the ongoing India-Pakistan clash, especially after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

Instead of responding, Jannat made a zipping gesture, indicating her lips were sealed and she would not comment as she walked away from the camera without saying a word.

The clip quickly went viral online, and criticism poured in. While some said it was wise to stay silent if she didn’t know enough, most accused her of choosing silence to protect her fanbase in India, where social media platforms have increasingly cracked down on Pakistani accounts.

“She knows if she says anything about Kashmir or the Pakistan Army, her Instagram or YouTube could get banned in India,” one user wrote.

Another added, “She’s more scared of losing followers than doing the right thing. That’s not a celebrity, that’s a coward.”

Jannat Mirza, who has over 22 million TikTok followers, has built a strong presence both in Pakistan and abroad. She splits her time between Pakistan and Japan, and her entire family—including her sisters—are social media influencers. Her father, a serving police officer, also appears in some of her content.

Her rising popularity has brought her into the film industry as well. However, this latest controversy is showing the dark side of social media fame. While Indian celebrities often speak up during such situations, many Pakistani influencers seem hesitant.

“Is she even qualified to talk about such things?” one critic said. “These TikTokers only know how to make dance videos. When it comes to serious matters, they hide.”

Some also mocked the journalist who asked the question, saying it was unfair to expect a comment on sensitive political issues from a celebrity more known for fashion and lip-sync videos.

But others disagreed. “She can’t have it both ways—enjoy the fame and fans, but run from responsibility,” a social media user argued.

So far, Jannat has not responded to the backlash. Her silence continues to dominate discussions online, as people question whether influencers with massive followings should take a stand—or if silence is the safer path in a divided digital world.

As India continues to ban Pakistani TV shows and restrict online content from across the border, more Pakistani celebrities are being cautious. But for now, Jannat Mirza’s sealed lips have made the loudest noise.