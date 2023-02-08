Pakistan officials stop nearly 190 Hindus from Sindh province travel to India: Report

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan is home to 22,10,566 people from the minority Hindu community, comprising only 1.18 percent of the country's total registered population of 18,68,90,601, according to a report by the Centre for Peace and Justice Pakistan.

    In a recent development, Pakistani authorities have stopped as many as 190 Hindus living in the Sindh province from travelling to India after they failed to provide a satisfactory response about the purpose of their visit to the neighbouring country.

    Several Hindu families, including children and women, from the interior parts of Sindh, on Tuesday (February 7) reached the Wagah border to go to India on the visas for religious pilgrimage.

    However, Pakistan immigration authorities did not clear them as they could not give a proper reason as to why they wanted to go to India.

    Quoting sources, news agency PTI said, "The travelling Hindu families usually took visas for a religious pilgrimage and then they stay in India for a long time. Currently, a large number of Pakistani Hindus are living as nomads in the states of Rajasthan and Delhi."

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that Pakistan is home to 22,10,566 people from the minority Hindu community, comprising only 1.18 percent of the country's total registered population of 18,68,90,601, according to a report by the Centre for Peace and Justice Pakistan.

    Minorities, including the Hindu population, in Pakistan, are poor and have negligible representation in the legislative system of the country.

    The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by extremists.

    (With inputs from PTI)

