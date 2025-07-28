The nationwide death toll in Pakistan from the 2025 monsoon season has risen to 271, after six deaths and 22 injuries were reported in the past 24 hours due to rain- and flood-related incidents.

The nationwide death toll in Pakistan from the 2025 monsoon season has risen to 271, after six deaths and 22 injuries were reported in the past 24 hours due to rain- and flood-related incidents, The Express Tribune reported, citing the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to The Express Tribune, the latest casualties occurred in the provinces of Punjab and Balochistan, where two and four people died, respectively, from incidents including flooding, collapsed roofs, and drowning.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 26, the NDMA stated that 655 people have been injured across the country in various weather-related incidents.

Cloudy Skies, Drizzle In Karachi Over Next Three Days: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts mostly cloudy skies and drizzle in Karachi over the next three days, along with strong daytime winds.

Nighttime or early morning drizzle is expected on Tuesday, with humidity levels projected to reach 80 per cent in the morning and 65 per cent in the evening, with daytime temperatures ranging from 33°C to 35°C, The Express Tribune reported.

Other areas in Sindh, including Tharparkar, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas, may experience gusty winds, rainfall, and isolated thunderstorms, while drizzle is expected along Pakistan's broader coastal belt.

Due to heavy rainfall in northern regions, low-level flooding continues at the Guddu and Sukkur barrages, though water flow at the Kotri barrage remains normal, The Express Tribune reported.

A new westerly weather system is expected to enter the country on Tuesday, which may bring more monsoon rains accompanied by wind-thundershowers, potentially triggering flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides in vulnerable areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and the surrounding region, The Express Tribune reported.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also issued flood alerts for the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and surrounding tributaries, warning of possible low- to medium-level flooding from July 29 to 31. Emergency response teams and control rooms are currently on high alert, with authorities instructed to take preventive measures.