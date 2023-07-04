Pakistan: Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case against Imran Khan inadmissible; check details

Imran Khan and others have been accused of allegedly adjusting PS190 million at the time sent by UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, the report said. In 2019, PTI chairman had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University project.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday (July 4) declared the Toshakhana case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan inadmissible. Chief Justice of IHC, Aamer Farooq announced the verdict on a petition filed by the former premier against the decision of a trial court that had declared the criminal case, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), admissible.

In conjunction with the investigation into the Toshakhana case, the NAB summoned Khan. The PTI chairman has been asked to bring all of the state gifts' documentation. Imran Khan received 108 presents from Toshakhana, according to the NAB notice.

It is reportedly said that while the NAB has summoned Bushra Bibi in the NCA scandal case. She has been asked to bring the Al-Qadir Trust agreement. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have given written assurances to the anti-corruption watchdog for their appearances.

Earlier Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi did not appear before the NAB. The NAB had started a probe against the former Pakistan PM, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly resulted in the national exchequer facing a loss of PS190 million.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Imran Khan alleged that the administration has "made a plan" to put him in jail and the whole episode that transpired over his arrest was "pre-planned". In his virtual address, Khan also denied any wrongdoing in all corruption cases registered against him.

On May 9, Imran Khan was arrested from inside the High Court in Islamabad by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust. After Imran Khan’s arrest, his party called for demonstrations, which turned violent at many places.