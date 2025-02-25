Pakistan: Internet shutdown in Balochistan during rally protests against targeted killings

Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), alleged that the Pakistani security forces tried to hamper the protests organised against the rise in targeted killing of Baloch youth and an internet shutdown also took place.

Pakistan: Internet shutdown in Balochistan during rally protests against targeted killings shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 25, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), alleged that the Pakistani security forces tried to hamper the protests organised against the rise in targeted killing of Baloch youth and an internet shutdown also took place.

The protests which took place in Zehri, Khuzdar, were in line with the series of protests announced by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee against a surge in target killings of Baloch youth.

"BYC Zehri and general public organized a protest rally. The rally started from Hospital road to Allah wala Chowk. However, the paramilitary forces (FC) and along with death squad members blocked the roads and hampered the rally to proceed forward. The internet was also shutdown in the entire area", the BYC stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

It observed that despite obstructions, a large number of people joined the rally, including women, children and victim families, who participated in the protest against the Baloch genocide.

BYC criticised and condemned the hurdles, harassment and use of violence which took place at the hands of Pakistani forces against the peaceful protest.

"Freedom of assembly for one's rights is a fundamental right and Baloch nation would never back down from peaceful resistance against ongoing genocide," BYC concluded in its post.

Also read: US aligns with Russia to vote against UN Resolution condemning war on Ukraine


BYC announced on Sunday that it will conduct a series of protests across Balochistan to condemn the 'systematic persecution' being faced by the Baloch people at the hands of Pakistan's security forces.

Highlighting that the Pakistani security forces have intensified their crackdown, with a surge in targeted killings and enforced disappearances, BYC said that the intelligence agencies, security forces, and affiliated militias are systematically targeting Baloch youth.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. 

Also read: Donald Trump calls France 'Oldest Ally,' Macron stresses shared vision for "long-standing peace"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Will lead Ohio to be top state in the country...' Indian origin Vivek Ramaswamy declares candidacy for Ohio Governor; WATCH anr

'I am honoured...' Vivek Ramaswamy declares candidature for Ohio Governor; WATCH

US aligns with Russia to vote against UN Resolution condemning war on Ukraine shk

US aligns with Russia to vote against UN Resolution condemning war on Ukraine

Donald Trump calls France 'Oldest Ally,' Macron stresses shared vision for "long-standing peace" shk

Donald Trump calls France 'Oldest Ally,' Macron stresses shared vision for "long-standing peace"

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels operating near its shore

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels operating near its shore

World Uyghur Congress to host discussion on 'Uyghur Genocide in Digital Age' at RightsCon 2025

World Uyghur Congress to host key dialogue on Uyghur repression and digital surveillance

Recent Stories

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghat during Budget session

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghats during Budget session

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop AJR

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25 ATG

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity AJR

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon