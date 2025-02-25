Donald Trump calls France 'Oldest Ally,' Macron stresses shared vision for "long-standing peace"

US President Donald Trump described France as America's "oldest ally" and called their partnership a force for peace, while French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed the two nations' commitment to "long-standing peace".

Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:26 AM IST

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trump stated, "France is America's oldest ally. Our cherished partnership has been a force for freedom, prosperity, and peace from the very beginning. -President Donald J. Trump"

Macron, in response, underlined France's shared vision with Trump, saying, "Our common objective with President Donald Trump is to build a solid and long-standing peace. The USA and France will always stand on the same side of history."


Trump also mentioned that Macron joined him for a virtual G7 meeting, where he again referred to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor" of Canada. The discussion marked the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Today, President Emmanuel Macron of France joined me in the Oval Office to speak to the G7 Summit. The meeting was convened by Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, the current chair of G7, to acknowledge the Third Anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War - Which would have never started if I was President. Everyone expressed their goal of seeing the War end, and I emphasized the importance of the vital "Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal" between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon! This deal, which is an "Economic Partnership," will ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine's economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end," Trump write on Truth social.

He further claimed that he was engaged in serious discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the conflict.

"At the same time, I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. Talks are proceeding very well!" he added. 

