Pakistan Election 2024: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N, Bilawal Bhutto's PPP agree to form coalition govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed to form a coalition government in the Centre and Punjab as results of some constituencies continue to trickle in on the third day.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have decided to form a coalition government at the federal level and in the province of Punjab after tense negotiations during the vote counting process of Pakistan's general elections. Both parties failed to secure the 133 seats needed to form a majority government.

According to Geo News, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari and invited them to work together for Pakistan. Shehbaz also met top PPP leaders at the residence of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In a speech on Friday, Nawaz Sharif—who had earlier rejected the idea of a coalition government—said he had instructed his younger brother Shehbaz to approach Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP, Fazlur Rehman of the JUI-F, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-P to discuss the formation of a coalition government.

Nawaz Sharif stated that elections cannot be conducted again and that all parties must come together to create a government. He also said that everyone should contribute to pulling Pakistan out of its current dilemma.

“We can’t hold elections again and again. We were all sitting together yesterday but didn’t address you because the results were not in. All the institutions in this country, every one should together play a positive role in bringing Pakistan out of this crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan congratulated his supporters on the nationwide triumph in the general elections, claiming that the party is winning over 170 national assembly seats as per the Form-45 data. He said, "You have laid the foundation of real freedom by casting your votes yesterday [Thursday] and I congratulate you on the victory in the general elections 2024."