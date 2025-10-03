A government advertisement portraying journalists, freelancers, NGO staff, and civil society actors as possible instruments of "enemy propaganda" has sparked outrage from press freedom advocates and human rights groups, as reported by Dawn.

A government advertisement portraying journalists, freelancers, NGO staff, and civil society actors as possible instruments of "enemy propaganda" has sparked outrage from press freedom advocates and human rights groups, as reported by Dawn. According to Dawn, the half-page advertisement, published by the Ministry of Information in several leading newspapers on October 1 and 2, warned that the battlefield of war has shifted from guns to information. Under the headline "Have you ever wondered what war looks like today?" It declared that today's enemy no longer uses gunpowder but "information," and may appear in the guise of a reporter, an NGO worker, or a freelancer. The ad suggested such actors could extract sensitive information to create fear and unrest.

The Freedom Network, a media watchdog, condemned the advertisement in strong terms, saying it had placed journalists and civil society workers in danger by equating them with threats to national security. "This reckless narrative undermines press freedom, fuels hostility, and stigmatises professionals who deliver reliable information to the public," the organisation said in its statement.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), the Women's Action Forum (Lahore), Shirkat Gah-Women's Resource Centre, South Asia Partnership-Pakistan, Simorgh, and the Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS) also issued a joint statement denouncing the Ministry of Information's move. These groups described the advertisement as deeply troubling, stressing that it further narrows Pakistan's already restricted space for free speech and independent media, as highlighted by Dawn.

The campaign comes at a time when the government has tightened controls on digital platforms, particularly in the wake of an opposition leader's imprisonment. Rights advocates fear the ad's messaging could embolden hostility against journalists, freelancers, and NGOs, making them more vulnerable to harassment and violence. Critics warn that by casting independent voices as "enemies of the state," the government risks legitimising attacks on democratic freedoms. The controversy has reignited debates about censorship, repression, and Pakistan's shrinking civic space, as reported by Dawn.

