Pakistan launched its EO-3 Earth observation satellite on April 25 aboard a Chinese rocket, marking a major step for SUPARCO. But excitement quickly turned into controversy when the "first image" shared online appeared to have been taken months before launch. Analysts found older metadata, raising authenticity questions.

New Delhi: On April 25, social media feeds across Pakistan lit up with what users were calling a watershed moment. SUPARCO, the country's space agency, had just placed its EO-3 Earth observation satellite — the third and final unit in its PRSC-EO constellation — into orbit aboard a Chinese Long March 6 rocket from the Taiyuan launch centre.

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And now, Pakistanis were told, they were looking at the satellite's first photograph — a high-resolution aerial image of Karachi Port, crisp and detailed, offered as proof that Pakistan had crossed into serious spacefaring territory.

The celebrations lasted a few hours. Independent researchers cross-referencing the image against SUPARCO's own website noticed something that could not be easily explained away: the photograph carried a timestamp from months earlier in 2025, predating EO-3's launch by a considerable margin.

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The image that had been shared across thousands of accounts as a landmark achievement had, in all likelihood, nothing to do with the newly launched satellite. It was, at best, unverified archival imagery. At worst, it was a deliberate attempt to manufacture a moment that had not yet occurred.

What makes the episode significant is not just the error — institutions make errors — but where it sits in SUPARCO's longer history. This is not an agency encountering growing pains. It is an agency with a six-decade track record of substituting spectacle for substance, and the EO-3 photograph is simply the latest expression of an institutional habit that has never been corrected.

Pakistan's space programme began in 1961, making the country one of Asia's earliest entrants into the space age — SUPARCO pre-dated ISRO by eight years. That head start, over the following decades, was squandered with a consistency that borders on systematic.

The ITU allotted five slots to Pakistan in 1984, but Pakistan failed to launch any satellites until 1995, was granted an extension, and then failed again to meet the deadline, losing four of its prime geostationary orbital positions. Those positions are gone. They will not be returned.

SUPARCO's Badr-B launch

In 2001, SUPARCO launched Badr-B — also known as Badr-2 — with substantial domestic fanfare, describing it as a major milestone in Earth observation capability. It soon went out of control and was lost to space. There was no public post-mortem. The satellite was quietly dropped from official discourse, and the programme moved forward as if nothing had failed.

The pattern of overstating achievement reached perhaps its most brazen expression in 2002, when President Pervez Musharraf publicly declared Pakistan's space programme ahead of India's following the acquisition of Paksat-1. What Musharraf did not say — what emerged later — was that Paksat-1 was not a Pakistani satellite in any meaningful sense.

It was a satellite originally designed for Indonesia that, after a battery problem rendered it partially inoperable, was sold to Pakistan for around five million dollars and renamed Paksat-1. It had passed through multiple owners before arriving in Pakistani hands. Pakistan presented it to the nation and the world as a domestic achievement.

The EO-3 situation sits in this lineage. The satellite itself is genuine — SUPARCO states that EO-3 was fully designed, developed, and built at its Satellite Research and Development Centre, making it part of the first series of truly indigenous electro-optical satellites in Pakistan's history. SUPARCO has not publicly confirmed its precise resolution specifications, but it is intended for high-resolution imagery in support of agriculture, disaster management, urban planning, and national security applications.

But in an era where open-source intelligence analysts can trace image metadata, cross-reference timestamps, and publish findings within hours, this kind of fabrication does not survive. It gets caught. And when it gets caught, the legitimate achievement beneath it gets buried.

Pakistan successfully placed a satellite in orbit — the third in a functioning constellation that is already delivering remote sensing data. Instead of holding that headline, SUPARCO handed critics something far easier to write about. The agency has been doing this, in various forms, for decades.

The names and the satellites change. The instinct — to dress up reality rather than report it — has never been seriously examined, and, judging by this week's events, has never been changed.