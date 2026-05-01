Nepal has huge hydropower potential, but it needs foreign investment to unlock it. China has become Nepal's biggest investor, funding dams, roads & transport links under its Belt and Road Initiative. While these projects promise growth, they also raise concerns about debt, political influence. Experts warn Nepal could become too dependent on China.

New Delhi: Nepal runs on rivers. Roughly 6,000 of them, fed by Himalayan snowmelt, are capable of generating an estimated 83,000 megawatts of electricity by older technical assessments — with more recent government studies putting the economically viable figure closer to 42,000 to 72,000 megawatts, of which less than five per cent has been developed. That gap has long attracted foreign capital, and in recent years, no capital has arrived as consistently or as purposefully as China's.

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China is now Nepal's largest source of approved foreign direct investment commitments.

The money flows into hydropower first, then roads, then manufacturing, all channelled through a framework Beijing calls the Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional Connectivity Network. The name is bureaucratic, but the logic behind it is not.

Nepal's river

Nepal's rivers sit between two of Asia's most consequential powers. Whoever builds the infrastructure to move the water, the power, and the people controls something more valuable than the electricity itself.

Chinese firms have proposed and pursued projects across Nepal's river systems, including the West Seti hydropower scheme, a 750-megawatt storage project on the Seti River carrying a revised price tag of over two billion dollars, though China's own companies ultimately withdrew from that project in 2018, leaving it to be picked up by an Indian developer.

A series of cross-border road and rail connections, designed to link Kathmandu with Tibet, remains active. Construction on these corridors gives Chinese contractors years of presence on the ground, familiarity with terrain, and control over supply chains that Nepali firms rarely get access to.

China's money

The financing model is where the leverage enters. China lends through state-backed institutions at rates and on terms that are rarely made fully public.

Nepal's finance ministry has acknowledged growing repayment obligations without providing comprehensive figures for all BRI-related commitments.

Debt-to-GDP ratios tell part of the story, but the more immediate problem is structural — when a country owes money specifically to the party building its infrastructure, the creditor's willingness to be flexible on repayment is never far from the borrower's political calculations.

Sri Lanka learned this at Hambantota. Zambia learned it through Chinese-financed mining and infrastructure deals that left it unable to restructure debt without ceding further leverage to Beijing.

Nepal's situation is not identical to either, but the underlying geometry is familiar. A landlocked country with urgent development needs and limited domestic capital accepts investment that a wealthier or better-positioned government might scrutinise more carefully. The repayment clock starts. And then the conversations change.

Nepal's water is an asset. The Trans-Himalayan Connectivity Network is a frame for that asset's commercialisation, and China's consistent presence in that frame is neither accidental nor purely altruistic. The question Kathmandu has not yet been forced to answer publicly is what happens when the electricity deals, the road contracts and the loan repayment schedules all mature at the same time, and the counterparty on every line is Beijing.

For now, Nepal's government treats Chinese investment as a necessary supplement to domestic capital and Indian engagement. The dams get built, the roads get widened, and the numbers in the bilateral trade ledger grow. What grows alongside them, more quietly, is the list of things Nepal's government will find increasingly difficult to say no to.