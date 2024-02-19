Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PML-Nawaz leader still printing fake ballot papers? Imran Khan shares video (WATCH)

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan presents evidence of ongoing electoral fraud. Khan highlights a video revealing a printing press in Lahore allegedly producing counterfeit ballot papers for constituencies lost by Nawaz Sharif's family. 

    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Imran Khan continues to share evidence of large-scale rigging that happened during the Pakistan Elections 2024 held on February 8. Claiming that organized and systematic rigging remains ongoing even after 10 days since the elections, the former Pakistan Prime Minister shared a video wherein journalists uncovered that a printing press in Lahore, owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ehsaan, is still manufacturing counterfeit ballot papers for the constituencies lost by Nawaz Sharif and family.

    Khan emphasized the urgency of releasing election results promptly in accordance with Form 45.

    In response to the allegations, supporters of the incarcerated leader's party clashed with police in various cities across the nation, staging protests against the perceived rigging. The Election Commission of Pakistan has initiated a high-level committee to investigate these claims, following the resignation of Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha in protest against electoral irregularities.

    While PTI-backed independent candidates secured a significant portion of the election results, PML-N asserts its capability to form the government, with some independent candidates joining the Nawaz Sharif-led party post-elections.

    PTI alleges that approximately 85 parliamentary seats it won were fraudulently obtained, marking it as the "biggest voter fraud" in Pakistan's history. Independent candidates, many backed by PTI, secured 93 out of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 election.

    Despite PTI's strong showing, its main rivals, including Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP), have formed a post-election alliance. The PML-N secured 75 seats, while the PPP obtained 54 seats. Additionally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has pledged support with its 17 seats. To form a government, a party must secure 133 seats out of the 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

    Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on Monday seeking to invalidate the general elections. The petition, to be reviewed by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, requests the court to nullify the results of the February 8 polls and schedule new elections within 30 days under judicial supervision.

    Furthermore, the petition seeks a stay order on the formation of the new government until the case is resolved.

