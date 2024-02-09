Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins his seat

    Out of the 336 total seats in the National Assembly, 266 were contested, while polling on one seat was postponed due to a candidate's tragic death in a gun attack in Bajaur. Additionally, 60 seats were reserved for women and 10 for minorities, allocated based on proportional representation.

    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    In the aftermath of Pakistan's highly anticipated national polls, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), secured victory in his constituency, reports said. The intense electoral battle saw significant participation, making it the most expensive polling exercise in the country's history.

    As per reports, Khalid Ahmed Khan Lund from PPP emerged victorious in Ghotki's NA-198 with 120,259 votes, as confirmed by Pakistan's election authorities. The major contenders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), were expected to secure wins in various national and provincial constituencies. Additionally, numerous independent candidates, some backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were also in contention.

    Pakistan General Elections 2024: Former PM Nawaz Sharif wins his seat from Lahore

    Despite the democratic process, the elections faced security challenges, with a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan claiming the lives of at least five Pakistani police personnel and injuring two others. Mobile phone services were temporarily suspended to bolster security measures during the polling.

    Pakistan elections: Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan's parties claim victory, spar over poll data

    Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif secured victory in his Lahore constituency with a significant margin of over 55,000 votes against Yasmin Rashid. Meanwhile, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party raised concerns about potential attempts to "alter" the poll results, citing an "unprecedented voter turnout" that has left the entire system stunned.

    As the political landscape continues to evolve post-elections, the results are expected to shape the future trajectory of Pakistan's leadership and governance.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
