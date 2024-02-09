Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan elections: Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan's parties claim victory, spar over poll data

    The Pakistan election faces controversy as both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claim victory amid ongoing allegations of fraud.

    Pakistan elections: Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan's parties claim victory, spar over poll data
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    The election battle in Pakistan is headed for a controversial end with both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claiming victories. Expectations of a verdict at sunrise fell flat as counting continued on multiple seats amidst allegations of election fraud.

    Ishaq Dar, PML-N's Leader of the House in the Pakistani Senate, posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter): "Based on data compiled in PMLN Election Cell and results already in the public domain, PMLN has emerged as the single largest political party in the National Assembly and a clear majority party in Punjab Assembly."

    "Premature and biased speculations must be avoided as we await for the official complete results from the Election Commission of Pakistan," he added.

    At the same time, Imran Khan's PTI alleged manipulation of the results in the late hours of Thursday night.

    In a post on its official handle, PTI said: "Form 45s are the primary source of election results at the lowest level. The votes for each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on Form 45. Copies of these forms have been collected by PTI candidates' polling agents, which show them winning by a large majority."

    "According to independent reports, PTI has won well over 150 National Assembly seats & is in a solid position to form government in Federal, Punjab & KP, with a clear majority. However, manipulation of the results in the late hours of the night is an utter disgrace & a brazen theft of the nation’s mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject the rigged results. The world is watching," Imran's party alleged.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan General Elections 2024 Former PM Nawaz Sharif wins his seat from Lahore gcw

    BREAKING | Pakistan General Elections 2024: Former PM Nawaz Sharif wins his seat from Lahore

    Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons' AJR

    'Have more babies': Singapore PM Lee encourages citizens to expand families with 'little dragons'

    My memory is fine; has not gotten worse US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's findings

    'My memory is fine; hasn't gotten worse...' US President Joe Biden fumes over special counsel's report (WATCH)

    BREAKING Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi amid war with Russia snt

    Zelenskyy shakes up military leadership: All about Syrskyi, Ukraine's new army chief who studied in Moscow

    Nepali mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war: A tale of deception, desperation and devastation snt

    Nepali mercenaries in Russia-Ukraine war: A tale of deception, desperation and devastation

    Recent Stories

    cricket SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship osf

    SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship

    Tension mounts in Mandya district as Keragodu witnesses bandh over Hanuman flag incident

    Tension mounts in Mandya district as Keragodu witnesses bandh over Hanuman flag incident

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, 2 daughters get bail in land-for-jobs case AJR

    BREAKING: Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, 2 daughters get bail in land-for-jobs case

    Kerala: Investigation stalls 19 days after assistant public prosecutor's tragic suicide rkn

    Kerala: Investigation stalls 19 days after assistant public prosecutor's tragic suicide

    TBMAUJ LEAKED: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film available on torrent sites RKK

    TBMAUJ LEAKED: Shahid Kapoor's film available on torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon