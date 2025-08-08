At least eight people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a garment factory in Pakistan Karachi's Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Landhi on Thursday.

A massive fire broke out in a garment factory in Pakistan Karachi's Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Landhi on Thursday, injuring at least eight people and causing the building to collapse, Geo TV reported. The blaze, which broke out in the morning, continued to rage for more than four hours despite extensive firefighting efforts. According to Geo TV, 12 fire tenders and two snorkels were deployed, with additional units called in as the fire spread. Workers in the basement were safely evacuated, while nearby buildings were also cleared to prevent further casualties.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and instructed fire brigade and rescue teams to prioritise saving lives. "Protection of human life should be given top priority," he said, directing the Karachi commissioner to launch an inquiry and ensure full support for factory owners and workers, as per Geo TV. Rescue-1122 Chief Operating Officer Abid Jilal told Geo TV that between 1,200 and 1,500 people were inside the factory when the fire started.

Chief Fire Officer Muhammad Humayun said the blaze began on the first floor and quickly spread to four nearby factories. He explained that the factory was involved in recycling second-hand clothes and also stored chemicals, which intensified the flames, as per Geo TV.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, Chief Fire Officer noted that removing the debris could take three to four days. He also mentioned that safety survey forms had been sent to factories in the area but were never returned.

In June, Geo TV reported that five firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at another factory in the Landhi Export Processing Zone.