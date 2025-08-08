Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali was arrested in the UK over a rape allegation during the Shaheens' tour. He is out on bail, his passport has been seized, and the PCB has suspended him while pledging full cooperation with the investigation.

New Delhi: Pakistan’s cricketing world has been shaken by controversy after 24-year-old batter Haider Ali was arrested in England over an alleged rape incident during the Pakistan Shaheens’ ongoing tour of the United Kingdom. The incident reportedly occurred on July 23, 2025, in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police Confirms Arrest

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed that a 24-year-old man had been arrested following a rape report. “The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries," GMP said in a statement.

As per UK law, police typically do not publicly name suspects at this stage of an investigation.

Haider’s Passport Seized After Bail

According to Telecom Asia Sports, Haider was arrested at the Beckenham ground, where the Shaheens were playing against MCSAC. A source revealed the case involves a woman of Pakistani origin. Haider’s passport was reportedly confiscated by authorities before he was released on bail.

PCB Suspends Haider Ali, Promises Legal Support

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a provisional suspension of Haider Ali pending the outcome of the investigation. “We were informed about the case and the ongoing investigation,” a PCB spokesperson stated.

“Haider has been suspended until the matter is resolved. We will conduct our own inquiry in the UK and will cooperate fully with the legal authorities.”

The PCB also confirmed that legal assistance will be provided to Haider throughout the proceedings.

Shaheens’ UK Tour Nears Conclusion

The Pakistan Shaheens’ tour of the UK, which took place from July 17 to August 6, included two drawn three-day matches and a 2-1 victory in the one-day series. Most players have returned to Pakistan, except for team captain Saud Shakeel and Haider Ali, who remains in the UK due to the ongoing investigation.

Haider’s Career Marked By Previous Controversies

Haider Ali made his international debut for Pakistan in 2020 and has since played two ODIs and 35 T20 Internationals. His career has been marred by disciplinary issues, including a suspension during the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) for violating Covid-19 protocols.