Pakistan breaches FATF redline by allowing JeM to solicit funds during Eid for jihad; Report

    The fundraising for Eid by the JeM proves unequivocally that Pakistan has broken its agreement with the FATF to stop sponsoring terrorism.
     

    First Published May 3, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Islamabad: During the Eid celebrations, the internationally outlawed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) actively sought funds for jihad in Peshawar and other locations. Pakistan has thus violated the key redline set by the global anti-terrorist financing watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) when it removed the nation from the greylist last year, European Times reported.

    Residents of the area claim that in April of this year, JeM members were seeking money to fund jihad in Palestine and Kashmir in Bagh-e-Naran, a suburb outside of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Since then, a number of Pakistani Twitter users have noted that extremist groups were also conducting comparable fundraising efforts in other regions. 

    Many of them claimed that these fund-raisers had been a common occurrence at many mosques, occasionally with security guard protection. Other tweets revealed that terrorist organisations were openly looking for funding in Karachi mosques, according to the European Times.

    The fundraising for Eid by the JeM proves unequivocally that Pakistan has broken its agreement with the FATF to stop sponsoring terrorism.

    According to European Times, the FATF refused to remove Pakistan from the greylist in June 2021 owing to Pakistan's inaction against terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT), JeM, and other similar organisations.

    Despite completing 26 of the 27 tasks assigned to it, the FATF stated that Pakistan would not be delisted at this time because it had not succeeded in convicting terrorists and organisations. The same group is currently openly looking for money to support terrorism.

    In fact, JeM continued to operate even after FATF lifted sanctions on Pakistan last year. In its sprawling Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah headquarters in Bahawalpur, the JeM reportedly undertook extensive construction, according to the European Times.

    Previously, terrorist groups frequently raised money during Eid. Since more attention has been paid to these terrorist fundraising events, Pakistan restricted them but never stopped the activity. Terrorist groups have been using devious methods to carry out such activities recently, European Times reported.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
