Pakistan's Quetta was jolted on Tuesday by a powerful explosion near the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters on Zarghoon Road in the eastern part of the city. Officials confirmed that at least 10 people were killed and 30 injured in the incident. The blast was so strong that it was heard across Model Town and nearby areas, shattering glass windows of homes and shops. The explosion was followed by intense gunfire, creating panic and fear among residents. Authorities said that the explosion is suspected to have been caused by a suicide attacker using a vehicle filled with explosives.

Emergency declared in hospitals

Soon after the incident, authorities declared a state of emergency in hospitals across Quetta. The injured and deceased were taken to Civil Hospital Quetta, where doctors, nurses, and paramedics were put on emergency duty. Similar alerts were also issued at BMC Hospital and the Trauma Center on the instructions of Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

Officials confirmed that all available medical staff, including consultants and pharmacists, were mobilised to handle the sudden influx of casualties.

Security response and investigation

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site soon after the explosion. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. A senior police officer said that an investigation is underway to determine the nature and source of the blast.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The incident has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in Balochistan’s provincial capital. Residents reported widespread panic as firing continued for several minutes after the blast, with families rushing indoors for safety.

Authorities have urged people to remain calm as operations continue in the area.