Kabul: Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement to prevent terrorists from using their soil to carry out attacks against each other, as reported by Dawn.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, assured that both countries would take joint responsibility in addressing such threats. Dar is in Kabul to discuss the security issues amid the deteriorating relations in the wake of terrorist attacks.

The visit follows the latest meeting of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee in Kabul. Pakistan's delegation was led by Ambassador Sadiq Khan, the country's special representative for Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference after talks with many Afghan officials, Dar said: "We have requested our hosts that we have to work together for the progress, betterment and peace and security of the region. For that, neither will we allow anyone to use our soil to conduct illicit activities in Afghanistan and graciously nor will you allow anyone to use [Afghan soil]."

"We both countries will strictly deal with and no one will be permitted to -- there is no permission either way -- use our land to use against the other for any security [risk] or terrorism. If someone does, then we both will be responsible to take action against such elements in our countries and stop them."

FM Dar thanked the Afghan side for hosting Pakistan and extended an invitation for them to visit Islamabad.

Dar said that problems between neighbouring countries could be smoothly sorted out and prevented only when relations were maintained, diplomatic activities continued, and committees worked regularly.

Emphasising the need to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries, Dar requested that trade delegations and exhibitions between the two countries also be facilitated, as such activities were highly necessary to ramp up trade, prosperity, and business between the neighbours.

Tension had escalated between the two countries after Pakistan launched air strikes against the Pakistani Taliban in retaliation for the killing of their 16 soldiers. Following a series of airstrikes to wipe out the terrorists, an exchange of fire at the border was shared between Afghan and Taliban forces. Since then, the tensions have risen between the two countries along the border.