Veteran diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni has downplayed Pakistan's role in the US-Iran ceasefire, characterising it as a mere 'messenger' or 'post office' rather than a strategic negotiator, and advised India to remain indifferent to its involvement.

Following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, veteran diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni has cautioned against overestimating Pakistan's diplomatic influence, characterising its role as merely a messenger rather than a strategic negotiator. In a conversation with ANI, Soni addressed claims by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding Islamabad's participation in upcoming peace meetings. Soni suggested that while Pakistan may present itself as a central peacemaker, its actual function is far more limited. He noted that the US is "catching at straws," engaging with any available channel due to a lack of better alternatives, even as independent efforts outside of Islamabad continue.

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"Regarding Pakistan's role and Shehbaz Sharif's claim that he will participate in the next meeting in Islamabad, he may claim whatever he wishes. The US will latch onto any straw because there is no other alternative medium available to them. Whosoever comes up with even a small ray of hope, they will catch it. Other alternatives are being tried that are independent of Islamabad, and those will continue," he said.

'Triumvirate' Acting as a 'Post Office'

Soni described the "triumvirate" of Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan as a "post office," alleging they are simply passing messages between Washington and Tehran without adding value or new points to the dialogue. "For now, the attempt is for this 'triumvirate' of Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan to keep trying. Again, they are not really negotiators or mediators; they are only a post office. As I mentioned earlier, they are only passing on messages from one side to the other without adding any value or new points to make it acceptable to both sides," he said.

Peace Efforts Remain Vital

Despite his scepticism regarding the mediators, Soni stressed that the peace efforts themselves are vital. He argued that the current ceasefire provides a necessary window for existing ground-level initiatives to gain momentum. "That effort must continue because once it has been agreed that there will be a ceasefire, something already on the ground may gain some momentum during that period. At the same time, other alternatives will be tried. One mustn't read too much into the role of Pakistan. They will continue to play a role, but whether it will be a mediatory role or a prime role remains to be seen," he said.

India's Stance of Neutrality

Soni emphasised that while any effort toward peace is positive for humanity, India should remain indifferent to Pakistan's specific involvement. "I don't see why India should be sensitive to it because any effort for peace is in the interest of humanity and world peace. We are neither for nor against it. If it works, fine. If it doesn't, not much was expected from it anyway," he said.

India remains a neutral observer of these specific mediatory roles, focusing on the broader goal of world peace rather than the actors involved. While Pakistan has sought to frame itself as a proactive broker of regional stability, recent reports suggest a different dynamic. According to the Financial Times, Islamabad did not initiate the mediation but was instead pushed by the White House to help facilitate the two-week truce. (ANI)