US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad for high-stakes talks with Iran, mediated by Pakistan. His aircraft was escorted by Pakistani F-16s, highlighting the meeting's security and significance. The negotiations aim to stabilize a fragile ceasefire and address critical issues like Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

In a dramatic show of security and diplomacy, Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jets escorted US Vice President JD Vance’s aircraft as it entered Pakistani airspace ahead of crucial talks with Iran in Islamabad. Visuals captured at least five F-16 jets accompanying the US Air Force’s Boeing C-32A—commonly known as Air Force Two—before it safely landed at Nur Khan airbase.

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The high-security escort underscores the sensitivity and significance of the ongoing negotiations, which are being closely watched across the globe. Vance is leading a senior US delegation for what is being described as one of the most important diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran in decades. The talks, hosted by Pakistan, aim to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and potentially chart a path toward ending the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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Pakistan’s decision to deploy fighter jets highlights both the heightened threat perception and the importance it places on the success of the negotiations. The move also reflects Islamabad’s growing role as a mediator in the crisis, having previously helped broker a temporary truce between the United States and Iran.

Vice President Vance is expected to engage with an Iranian delegation led by senior officials, including parliamentary leadership and top diplomats. The discussions are set to focus on critical issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and broader regional stability.

The talks come amid deep mistrust between the two sides and lingering tensions despite a ceasefire. Analysts note that while the high-level engagement signals diplomatic intent, major differences remain unresolved, making the outcome uncertain.

The striking visuals of fighter jets escorting a diplomatic aircraft have already gone viral, symbolising both the risks and stakes involved. As negotiations begin in Islamabad, the world watches closely, with hopes that the talks could prevent further escalation and bring a fragile region closer to stability.