POJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza slammed Pakistan's role in the continued violence in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Pahalgam attack anniversary. He said civilians bear the brunt and questioned Pakistan's failure to act against terror networks.

As the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 approaches, political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has sharply criticised Pakistan's role in the continuing cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a direct assault on the lives and dignity of ordinary Kashmiris.

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In a statement, Mirza said that for decades, Kashmiris have been caught between competing power structures, with militancy often linked by international observers to cross-border terror networks bringing "blood, fear, and destruction" to the region. He stated that civilians, not political actors, continue to bear the brunt of violence.

Condemning any attempt to justify such attacks, Mirza said it was "morally indefensible" to romanticise violence targeting innocent people. "No political objective or ideological narrative can justify the loss of civilian lives," he asserted, adding that such acts only deepen mistrust and instability.

Pakistan's Inaction Under Scrutiny

Raising serious concerns, Mirza questioned why Pakistan has failed to take "credible and transparent action" against militant networks allegedly operating from its soil, including in PoJK. He also asked why repeated international pressure and evidence-backed claims have not led to verifiable policy changes.

Mirza warned that the continued existence of militant infrastructure and ideological backing, whether overt or covert, ensures that attacks like Pahalgam are not isolated incidents but part of a recurring pattern. Without decisive action to dismantle these networks, he said, long-term peace in the region would remain elusive.

Critique of 'Symbolic Responses'

He also reflected on "Operation Sindoor", questioning whether it achieved tangible outcomes or remained largely symbolic. According to him, symbolic responses without sustained accountability fail to address ground realities or prevent further violence.

Call for Accountability and International Pressure

Calling for accountability, Mirza urged all stakeholders, particularly those with influence over armed groups, to act decisively to end militancy. He also called on the international community to move beyond statements of concern and adopt stronger oversight and pressure mechanisms.

"Peace in Kashmir will not emerge from the barrel of a gun," Mirza said, emphasising the need for human rights, dialogue, and protection of civilians. Until then, he stated, the cycle of grief and violence will continue to overshadow any claims of progress. (ANI)