The Holy Buddha Relics' 17-day exposition in Thimphu concluded with a farewell ceremony attended by Bhutan's King and PM. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju noted the deep spiritual impact and Bhutan's gratitude to India for facilitating the event.

Grand Farewell Ceremony in Thimphu

The Holy Buddha Relics, enshrined at the Grand Kuenray Hall in Thimphu since November 8, were ceremonially bid farewell on Tuesday morning in a traditional prayer ceremony attended by Bhutan's top leadership, senior officials and revered monks from India and Bhutan.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared images from the ceremony on X, noting the presence of Bhutan's highest authorities. "Holy Buddha Relics enshrined at the Grand Kuenray Hall, Thimphu, since 8 Nov 2025 were bid farewell today morning with traditional prayers and ceremony attended by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Laytshog Lopen of Central Monastic Body, Home Minister of Bhutan, Health Minister of Bhutan and Venerable monks from India and Bhutan," he wrote.

Profound Spiritual Impact

Rijiju earlier said that the sacred relics had left a profound impact on the people of Bhutan. He highlighted that the exposition coincided with both the International Peace Prayer and the birth anniversary of the fourth King of Bhutan, making the occasion spiritually significant for the Himalayan nation.

Rijiju, speaking to ANI, said the people of Bhutan were touched by the act. "The sacred relics of Lord Buddha are extremely special, and this particular relics exposition in Bhutan for 17 days coincided with the International Peace Prayer and the birth anniversary of the fourth king of Bhutan. People of Bhutan are touched by the bringing of the sacred Buddha relics to Bhutan. The King of Bhutan himself made personal arrangements for the proper exposition of the relics so that the common people in Bhutan," he said.

Bhutan Expresses Gratitude to India

He added that Bhutanese citizens, the royal family and the government had expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the exposition. "The entire royal family, the government, and the entire people of Bhutan are very grateful to PM Modi for bringing the relics and also extending it by another seven days, making it a 17-day exposition. This shows a connected spiritual link and bond between people of India and Bhutan," he added.

Rijiju Meets Bhutanese PM

The Union Minister, who is on a visit to Bhutan, said it was a "great pleasure" to meet Prime Minister Tobgay, emphasising that the interaction highlighted the values and friendship that define the close relationship between the two nations.

Conclusion of 17-Day Exposition

The farewell ceremony marked the conclusion of the 17-day exposition, which saw thousands of devotees from across Bhutan visit Thimphu to offer prayers and receive blessings from the Holy Buddha Relics. (ANI)