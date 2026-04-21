On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Baloch activist Bilal Baloch condemned Pakistan, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism. He extended sympathy to the victims' families and urged India to provide them a platform at global forums.

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Baloch journalist and human rights activist Bilal Baloch has strongly criticised Pakistan, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism and calling for greater global accountability. "As a Baloch and a victim of Pakistani government atrocities, I deeply empathise with the pain of the Pahalgam victims' families. I unequivocally condemn such barbaric attacks. These incidents are not isolated and must never be forgotten," Baloch said, marking the anniversary of the attack.

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The attack, which took place on April 22 a year ago in the scenic town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 26 innocent lives and left several others injured. It had sent shockwaves across the region, once again highlighting the persistent threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the severe human cost borne by civilians.

Recalling the tragedy, Baloch extended his condolences to the victims' families, stating, "I reiterate my condemnation of terrorism and extend my heartfelt sympathy to those who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident."

Activist Alleges Sustained Violence, Global Silence

He further alleged that such incidents reflect a broader and sustained pattern of violence. "The terms 'Pakistan' and 'Pakistani' have unfortunately become associated with threats not only to neighbouring countries but also globally," he said, while also raising concerns over alleged human rights violations in regions such as Balochistan.

"It is unfortunate that the international community often remains silent on these issues. However, I remain hopeful that when global priorities shift, those responsible will eventually be held accountable, as history has shown with many regimes," he added.

Call for International Engagement

Calling for stronger international engagement, Baloch suggested that victims' families should be given platforms to share their experiences. "India should bring these families to international forums so that they can directly express their pain to the world. This would help the global community better understand the human impact of such violence," he said.

As the anniversary is observed, the memory of the victims continues to resonate, renewing global calls for justice, accountability, and stronger collective efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms. (ANI)