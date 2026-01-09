A Reddit post by an overseas Pakistani has sparked a debate on national identity. The user criticized "fake nationalism" and the preferential treatment of white tourists for online content, contrasting it with poor treatment of fellow Pakistanis.

A post titled “I don’t care if this gets downvoted” by an overseas Pakistani on Reddit’s r/Pakistan forum has ignited vibrant online debate about national identity, cultural attitudes, and the contradictions of hospitality culture portrayed in social media. The poster, who lives abroad, expressed frustration with what he called “fake nationalism” and the white tourist worship often seen in viral travel content — where locals go out of their way to flatter non-Pakistani visitors for online attention.

“I’m an overseas Pakistani, and I’m exhausted by the double standards and the constant pretending that Pakistan is some amazing country just because white YouTubers visit… and farm views,” the original poster wrote, adding that such praise often glosses over everyday social challenges.

He described a personal experience at Islamabad airport, where he felt uncomfortable when a security guard handled his luggage without permission and then asked for money, saying: “I didn’t ask for help … and was basically extorted.” He argued that most tourism in Pakistan hinges on overseas Pakistanis, yet locals are incentivised to treat non-citizens better than fellow Pakistanis for attention and economic gain.

The thread quickly drew mixed reactions. Some overseas Pakistanis shared that fitting into Western societies can be awkward, noting double standards and identity struggles: one commenter wrote that Indians abroad may treat fellow Indians with hesitation because of insecurity or competition — a sentiment many felt resonated across the diaspora.

Others defended Pakistan’s hospitality, saying the country offers a warm cultural experience, and argued that it’s reasonable to treat international visitors kindly, even if that sometimes leads to “bending over backwards.” One user pointed out that instances of extortion or rude behaviour can happen anywhere, noting “this shit happens literally everywhere,” highlighting that humanity, not nationality, often shapes these encounters.

The Reddit thread evolved into a broader reflection on identity, pride, and authenticity -- with some users critiquing imperialist guilt or “self-hatred,” while others stressed the need to reconcile positive cultural values with honest criticism. Rather than dismissing expatriates’ concerns, many suggested a balanced perspective: embrace Pakistani culture without ignoring its shortcomings.

In sum, the viral Reddit discussion underscored how members of the Pakistani diaspora grapple with belonging, perception, and the clash between global impressions and lived reality, opening an online dialogue that crosses borders and cultural expectations.