An Iranian missile strike on the southern Israeli cities of Arad and Dimona injured over 100 people, including children. The IDF condemned the attack on civilian areas, with emergency crews conducting search and rescue amid extensive damage.

IDF: Iran Targeted Civilian Population Centres

More than 80 people were injured after a missile strike hit the southern Israeli city of Arad on Saturday night (local time), according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), which alleged Iran of targeting civilian population centres.

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In a post on X, the IDF said that the attack in the city of Arad caused injuries to over 80 people. Brigadier General (BG) Elad Edri, Chief of Staff of Israel's Home Command, visited the site and described the extent of the damages 80+ people were injured by Iran’s attack on the city of Arad last night. Watch Home Front Command Chief of Staff BG Elad Edri explain more from the impact site: pic.twitter.com/Zh2M13KtMd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 22, 2026

"Here behind me, we can see the point, the exact location, where the missile hit in Arad," Edri said while speaking from the site of the attack. He added, "And here we can see the building that got the hit."

He added that the attack directly struck a populated area, resulting in a large number of casualties. "Once again, the Iranian enemy aims its missiles into civilian population centres," he said.

" We have many dozens of people that got injured, severely, here in the middle of the evening," he added. Edri said that emergency teams are continuing search and rescue operations following the strike.

"This is the beginning of a new week in Israel, we just started it. We hope to have a good week," he said. He also emphasised that Israel faced "one hit in Dimona and the second hit in Arad." He said, "But we have one hit in Dimona, the second hit in Arad. Many, many, many injured, and now we are in the middle of the search and rescue operation."

Over 100 Injured as Strikes Hit Arad and Dimona

In total more than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services, officials said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry sharply condemned the Saturday (local time) evening strikes, stating on X: "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles. Over 100 people were injured, including children. A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism."

Rescue crews worked throughout the night, tending to the wounded and clearing debris from collapsed buildings. Hospitals in the region reported treating dozens of civilians for shrapnel wounds, broken bones and shock, with some in serious condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the evening as "a difficult moment in the battle for the future" and vowed that Israel would respond to the attacks in a manner that ensures its security.

Local mayors in both Arad and Dimona echoed the sentiment, highlighting the trauma inflicted on families and the urgency of restoring a sense of safety.

Tehran Claims Strikes Were Retaliatory

The Iranian attacks reportedly came after Tehran's response to a strike on its Natanz nuclear facility earlier in the day, which Iran blamed on a joint US-Israeli operation -- an allegation Israel has denied. Iranian military spokespeople claimed their missiles were aimed at strategic targets but did not dispute that towns were hit. (ANI)