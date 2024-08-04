Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Over 20 killed in Bangladesh as fresh clashes erupt, Indians advised to remain alert

    A fresh wave of violence in Bangladesh resulted in over 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries as student protesters clashed with police and ruling party activists on Sunday, according to officials and media reports. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 5:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

    India has asked its citizens living in Bangladesh to be in touch and remain alert after over 20 people died in fresh clashes between protesters and supporters of the ruling Awami League. Dozens were also injured in fierce clashes today. The unrest, which spurred the government to shut down internet services, is its biggest test since deadly protests when Hasina won a fourth straight term in January elections boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

    "All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of the Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office and are advised to remain alert. In case of emergencies, please contact +88-01313076402," the Assistant High Commission said in a post on X.

    Police fired tear gas and used stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign. 

    Recently, there were violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, primarily students, who demanded an end to the contentious quota system that allocated 30% of government positions for veterans' descendants of those who participated in Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence. For over a month, students in Bangladesh have been demonstrating in favour of eliminating the quota system for government employment. At least 200 people have died as a result of the unrest, which has occasionally turned violent, with Dhaka serving as the epicentre.

    On Sunday, crowds of protesters, many wielding sticks, packed into Dhaka's central Shahbagh Square, with street battles occurring in multiple locations as well as in other key cities, AFP reported. The protesters blocked major highways, clashed with police, and confronted groups supporting the ruling Awami League.

    The demonstrators, who include opposition party-backed groups and students, have called for "non-cooperation," asking people to skip work on Sundays, which are considered working days in Bangladesh, and to stop paying their electricity and tax bills.

