Over 1000 Ukraine troops surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia

Fighting appears to be continuing around the giant Azovstal steel works in the port, which is one of two areas not under Russian control. Tens of thousands of people have died in Mariupol, Ukraine stated.

Russia has said more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the besieged port of Mariupol, but Ukraine denies this. More than 1,000 Ukraine soldiers, comprising 162 officers and 47 female personnel surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol on Wednesday, stated Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

“As a result of successful offensive operations by the Russian forces and militia units of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 1,026 Ukrainian troops of the 36th marine infantry brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered in the area of the Ilyicha metals factory in the city of Mariupol. Among those who surrendered, there are 162 officers and also 47 female service members,” Russian news agency TASS reported the General as saying.

A sum of about 151 injured Ukraine military personnel of the 36th marine infantry brigade was given primary medical support on spot, post which they were transferred to Mariupol city hospital for further medical assistance, reported TASS.

Mariupol is a major port and a key target for Russia as it seeks to establish a land route to the Crimea peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

The city has been the focus of a devastating assault by Russian forces, and Ukrainian troops there have said they are running out of ammunition.

The population of Mariupol stood at over 400,000 before the Russian invasion. Residents unable to escape the siege have struggled to access the basics for survival.

Moscow says it is engaged in a “special military operation” designed to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and Western governments reject that as a false pretext for Russia’s invasion.