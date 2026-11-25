The MEA announced that India is continuing discussions with the African Union to reschedule the India-Africa Summit. The event, originally planned for this year, was postponed due to certain exigencies and coordination is currently underway.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that New Delhi remains in touch with the African Union to finalise dates for the India-Africa Summit, which was earlier planned for this year but had to be postponed due to "certain exigencies". Speaking at a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said discussions between the two sides were continuing to determine the most suitable dates for organising the summit. "We were planning to hold the India-Africa Summit this year earlier, but it had to be postponed because of certain exigencies. We remain in touch with the African Union to see how best we can organise this particular summit and during what dates. So these discussions continue between the two sides," Jaiswal said.

The latest remarks come after the MEA, in August, reiterated that India and the African Union were in discussions to finalise mutually convenient dates for the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to take place in India in May. Addressing a separate briefing, Jaiswal had said that the summit was postponed following consultations with the African Union and that both sides were working towards organising it at a mutually convenient time. "You know the circumstances under which the India-Africa Summit had to be postponed, and this we did in consultation with the African Union. We are looking forward to organising the India-Africa Summit, and both sides are in touch with each other for a convenient date as to when it can be organised," Jaiswal had said.

The fourth India-Africa Forum Summit was postponed due to the Ebola outbreak in Africa. India has continued discussions with the African Union to work out the arrangements and dates for the high-level gathering, with the latest MEA statement indicating that consultations between the two sides remain ongoing. (ANI)