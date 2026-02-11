Omani diplomat Yahya Al Dughaishi states his country is a prime investment opportunity and gateway for Indian businesses, citing its location, ports, and friendly regulations. The nations share a robust strategic partnership and an old friendship.

Counsellor, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman, Yahya Al Dughaishi says his country is positioned as a good investment opportunity and offers a great plaform for Indian businesses. Speaking exclusively to ANI, he said, "Oman positions itself as a gateway for India through the geographic location, also the world-class ports and connectivity to the neighbouring regions like Africa, Europe, and other countries in the Middle East. Also in Oman, we have friendly investor regulations which help to have a great business platform for Indian businesses. I believe that manufacturing in the metal sector is growing steadily. There's strong global demand for steel and green steel. And also the good investment environment we have in Oman."

Deep-Rooted Bilateral Ties

The Sultanate of Oman continues to consolidate its position as one of India's closest partners in West Asia, with expanding political engagement and growing economic collaboration underscoring the strength of bilateral ties. Rooted in geography, history and centuries-old cultural exchanges, India-Oman relations have evolved into a robust strategic partnership since their formal upgrade in 2008. Diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1955, although people-to-people contacts date back nearly 5,000 years, reflecting vibrant maritime trade across the Arabian Sea. Today, Oman is regarded as a crucial pillar of India's West Asia policy and its oldest strategic partner in the region.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

High-level exchanges in recent years have reinforced the momentum in ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Oman in February 2018, marking a significant milestone in bilateral engagement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has maintained active diplomatic outreach, including visits in December 2019 and again on 16 February 2025 to participate in the 8th Indian Ocean Conference. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal travelled to Oman in January 2025 to co-chair the 11th India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting and attend the Joint Business Council meeting, signalling a strong push on trade and investment cooperation.

Strategic dialogue mechanisms have also remained active. Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri visited Oman in February 2024 for the ninth round of the Strategic Dialogue, while senior officials from both sides have continued consultations through platforms such as the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group.

Shared Interests and Regional Stability

Oman's role as an interlocutor at multilateral platforms including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) adds further depth to the partnership. The two countries share converging interests in maritime security, regional stability and economic integration across the Indian Ocean region.

Economic Cooperation as a Gateway

Trade and investment ties are increasingly central to the relationship. Oman's emphasis on investor-friendly regulations and world-class port infrastructure positions it as a gateway for Indian companies seeking access to markets in Africa, Europe and the wider Middle East. The focus on metals and green steel manufacturing aligns with global demand trends and India's growing industrial footprint abroad.

With steady political engagement and expanding commercial cooperation, India and Oman appear poised to further strengthen a partnership that blends historic trust with modern strategic priorities. (ANI)