Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met a French parliamentary delegation to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation. Discussions highlighted the India-France strategic partnership, shared democratic values, and the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

Strengthening India-France Parliamentary Ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday met with a French delegation at the Parliament House and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Lok Sabha Speaker expressed that he was "pleased to meet the delegation of the France-India Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliament House and engage with the distinguished members on strengthening bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation." https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/2044339485908127886?s=20 During the meeting, both sides noted the robust nature of the diplomatic relationship, founded on "shared democratic values". "Our discussions highlighted the strength of the India-France special global strategic partnership and the importance of shared democratic values," Birla stated.

Focus on Horizon 2047 Roadmap

The talks also delved into future-oriented initiatives, specifically focusing on the long-term developmental framework established between the two countries. "Deliberations also covered enhancing cooperation across sectors under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, along with opportunities for technological collaboration," the Speaker added.

Emphasising the role of legislative bodies in fostering international relations, Birla noted that "parliamentary exchanges remain a key pillar of cooperation, enabling mutual learning and strengthening democratic institutions." He further reiterated the government's resolve to enhance diplomatic and cultural ties, stating that he remains "committed to further deepening our parliamentary exchanges and strengthening people-to-people connections."

Institutionalising India's Legislative Diplomacy

This high-level engagement with French lawmakers follows a significantly broader initiative to institutionalise India's legislative diplomacy. On February 23, Birla had announced the establishment of Parliamentary Friendship Groups with 64 nations to broaden India's diplomatic reach. These groups, which include major partners such as the US, UK, France, and Australia, are designed to be inclusive, featuring representatives from both the ruling and opposition coalitions to present a unified front on the global stage.

According to a statement released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, "The move reflects a conscious effort by the Indian Parliament to deepen dialogue and exchanges with legislatures across continents and to complement traditional diplomacy with sustained parliamentary interaction." This initiative draws on the foundation of the Prime Minister's multi-party outreach following Operation Sindoor, with the Lok Sabha Speaker now providing a "formal institutional framework to the Parliamentary Friendship Groups," the statement added.

The Secretariat emphasised that the core philosophy behind this project is to create a direct line of communication between Indian lawmakers and their foreign counterparts. By sharing legislative experiences and building trust through consistent engagement, the groups aim to exchange best practices that strengthen bilateral ties. Beyond standard parliamentary procedures, these groups are expected to mediate vital discussions on trade, technology, social policy, and the contemporary challenges facing modern democracies.

Precedent of Multi-Party Outreach

This institutionalisation follows the precedent set after Operation Sindoor, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi utilised multi-party delegations to articulate India's sovereign perspective abroad. By involving leaders from various political backgrounds, the strategy successfully bypassed partisan domestic politics to demonstrate that India remains undivided on matters of national security and interest.

"The move demonstrated faith in dialogue, inclusiveness, and collective responsibility--core strengths of India's democracy. It showed that, on matters of national interest, India speaks in one voice. The decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker to form friendship groups with more than 60 countries is an important step in this direction," the statement noted. (ANI)