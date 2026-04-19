New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon visited a Gurdwara in Auckland, meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj. They discussed mutual harmony and the Sikh community's contributions to New Zealand's development.

NZ PM Visits Auckland Gurdwara

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Sunday visited the Guru Nanak Sikh Sangat Gurdwara in Otahuhu, Auckland, where he held a special meeting with Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed ways to promote mutual harmony, understanding, and inclusivity among the Sikh community and other communities residing in New Zealand. They also deliberated on the significant contributions made by Sikhs towards the country's development and strengthening the community here.

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Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj thanked Prime Minister Luxon for acknowledging and honouring the services rendered by the Sikh community in New Zealand. The Jathedar also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, which he gladly accepted. During the meeting, Jathedar Gargajj presented a model as a gift to the Prime Minister, while Prime Minister Luxon gifted a watch to the Jathedar in return.

On the occasion, several dignitaries were present, including Takanini MP Rima Nakhle, Central Sikh Association President and Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand spokesperson S. Daljit Singh, Youth Akali Dal President S Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer, and Media Advisor S Jaskaran Singh, among others.

Sikh Heritage Month Celebrated in Canada

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday (local time) visited 'Gurdwara Sahib Ottawa' and joined the Sikh community in community service, marking Sikh Heritage Month 2026. In a post on X, the Canadian PM said that Canada has the second-largest Sikh community in the world. He added that during the current occasion of 'Sikh Heritage Month', his administration is celebrating the contribution of the Sikh population towards the country.

He said, "Canada has the second-largest Sikh community in the world. During this Sikh Heritage Month, we celebrate the generations of Canadian Sikh women and men who have contributed to our shared prosperity, strengthened our communities, and helped build a stronger Canada."

Earlier on April 13, the Indian Consulate in Toronto, in association with Virasat-e-Khalsa, celebrated the Vaisakhi festival alongside Sikh Heritage Month. The event brought together an esteemed gathering of leaders and the Indian diaspora in a moment that spoke to the enduring bonds between India and Canada and to the remarkable contribution of the Sikh community. Sikh Heritage Month 2026 is being celebrated in Canada with the launch of the exhibition Baaghi ja Badshah, the official website of Sikh Heritage Month said. The exhibition explores the historical phases in Sikh life in which the community has stood as both baaghi (rebels) and badshah (leaders) as they worked towards Halemi Raj, a vision of fair and ethical rule. (ANI)