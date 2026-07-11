NZ PM Christopher Luxon hailed India's growth under PM Modi, calling him a 'true friend' and one of the 'most important leaders'. Luxon said the '21st century will be shaped by India' and celebrated the new India-New Zealand trade agreement.

'21st Century Will Be Shaped by India'

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday (local time) praised India's rapid economic transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "one of the most important leaders of our time," while asserting that the "21st century will be shaped by India." Addressing the Indian diaspora during a community event, Luxon highlighted India's achievements over the past decade, including poverty reduction, infrastructure expansion, space exploration (especially mentioning Chandrayaan-3), and its growing role in the global economy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"In just the last decade, 250 million Indians were lifted out of poverty. The number of airports more than doubled to 157. About 95,000 kilometres of brand new highways have been built... India has landed a spacecraft on the Moon's South Pole, the first nation on Earth to do that. It hosted the G20, and it will soon be the world's third-largest economy," Luxon said.

Chandrayaan-3 is India's historic third lunar exploration mission, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On August 23, 2023, it successfully achieved a soft landing near the lunar south pole.

"The 21st century will be shaped by India, and New Zealand wants to help build that future with you," he added.

Luxon Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Luxon said Modi had risen "from humble beginnings to lead the world's largest democracy" and credited him with helping lift "hundreds of millions of people out of poverty."

"He is one of the most important leaders of our time and a true friend to New Zealand. This community and this friendship are something truly extraordinary," Luxon said.

Landmark Free Trade Agreement

The New Zealand Prime Minister also hailed the recently concluded India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, calling it a landmark achievement that would deepen economic ties between the two countries.

"We signed the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, opening a market of 1.4 billion people to our Kiwi exporters and also creating opportunities for Indian businesses here in New Zealand," he said.

"India is not just a country we trade with; it is a country that we grow with. It is a country we trust. For many years, people said an India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement wasn't possible. Well, Prime Minister Modi and I did it. We got that deal done in record time," Luxon added.

Kiwi-Indian Community Hailed

He also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora to New Zealand, saying he hoped every member of the Kiwi Indian community felt proud of their contribution to the country's growth and prosperity.

Strategic Partnership and Roadmap to 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day official visit to New Zealand from July 10-11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years, saw the two countries elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership and adopt a Roadmap to 2030 for enhanced cooperation across trade, defence, technology, security and regional affairs. (ANI)