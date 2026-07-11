MEA official Rudrendra Tandon explained why PM Modi skipped a press conference in New Zealand, calling him a 'quintessential Indian politician' who has perfected the art of direct contact with the electorate, who prefer it over intermediaries.

Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "quintessential" Indian politician who prefers direct contact with their electorate.

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MEA Explains PM's 'Direct Contact' Method

Addressing a special media briefing during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to New Zealand, Secretary (East) in the MEA, Rudrendra Tandon was asked why PM Modi didn't give a press conference to New Zealand journalists here. To this, Secretary Tandon chuckled, saying he got a "deja vu" of a similar incident at Norway during PM Modi's visit.

"So you know, your question has that quality of deja vu, because see, it's not appropriate for me as a civil servant to question Mr. Modi's political method, he's a very successful politician. But let me give you some context. Prime Minister Modi is a quintessential Indian politician. By and large, Indian politicians favour direct contact with their electorate," MEA official said.

Emphasising that Indian electorate wants "direct contact", Tandon said PM Modi has perfected the art in this regard. "And you must remember that the Indian electorate are predominantly rural folk. They want direct contact. They don't like being spoken down to, they don't like being spoken to through intermediaries. And Mr. Modi has perfected the art of direct contact with his electorate, and he seems to be doing a rather good job of it, since you know, he's been elected now, he's in his third term, he's one of the longest-serving Prime Ministers in our country," he said.

Reference to Norway Incident

Earlier, Norwegian newspaper commentator said in a post on X that PM Modi did not take her question. She also talked about India and Norway's ranking in World Press Freedom Index.

India then reiterated on May 19, its firm stance on human rights protection, maintaining its belief in democracy and the country's constitution after a Norwegian newspaper commentator's controversial disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's press statement with Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre. MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George reminded the West that despite India having one-sixth of the total population of the world, the country does not contribute to one-sixth of the problems of the world. (ANI)