An entrepreneur's post comparing a $600-a-night US hotel breakfast with luxury hotel spreads in India has sparked debate online. Users praised Indian five-star hospitality and shared their experiences with limited US hotel breakfast options.

Indian and Asian hotels are known for offering elaborate breakfast spreads, particularly at luxury properties, where guests can choose from a wide range of freshly prepared dishes, live counters, regional specialities, continental options, Asian cuisine, desserts and beverages. For many travellers, breakfast at a five-star hotel is not merely a meal but an experience, with the sheer variety often becoming one of the highlights of a hotel stay.

However, an entrepreneur's recent experience at a luxury hotel in the US has sparked a discussion on social media about the differences in breakfast offerings across countries. Vineeth K, who shared his experience on X, said he was staying at a JW Marriott in the US, where the property costs around $600 per night. Despite the premium room rate, he was surprised by what he described as a relatively limited breakfast spread compared with what guests often get at luxury hotels in India and other Asian countries.

JW Marriott Breakfast Experience Sparks Debate

Sharing pictures of the breakfast, Vineeth K compared the experience with luxury hotels in India and Asia. He pointed out the variety typically available at Indian and Asian hotels, including fresh food, live cooking counters, Asian dishes, continental choices, desserts and several other options.

According to him, the contrast was particularly noticeable at the US property, where having Starbucks in the coffee section was considered a premium breakfast offering. He said that while food preferences naturally vary from country to country, guests paying a premium price for a hotel may reasonably expect a certain level of variety and dining experience.

Vineeth also acknowledged that the experience could be different at more expensive properties, saying he agreed that the breakfast experience was better at hotels costing more than $1,000 per day.

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Indian And Asian Hotel Breakfasts Offer Wide Variety

In India and several Asian countries, breakfast at luxury hotels often includes a combination of regional and international dishes. Guests may find Indian specialities alongside Asian cuisine, continental breakfast options, fresh juices, bakery items, desserts and live counters where food is prepared to order.

For many travellers, this variety is an important part of the overall hotel experience. Vineeth's post highlighted how travellers can become accustomed to such elaborate spreads and notice the difference when staying at hotels in other countries.

Social Media Users Share Their Hotel Breakfast Experiences

The post prompted several users to share similar experiences from hotels in the US and elsewhere. One user said the breakfast buffet at a Marriott property in Austin included a limited selection, with made-to-order dishes available at an additional cost.

"Similar experience at Marriot in Austin. Breakfast buffet includes boiled eggs, fruits, bread, oats and cold meat. Anything you order to be prepared is chargeable."

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Another user agreed with the comparison and listed some of the breakfast items commonly found at US hotels.

"Agreed, most of the breakfast menu at any US hotels are limited to scrambled eggs, roasted potatos, ham, breads, salads, boiled eggs (frozen), cereals with milk. The food in Indian hotels are itself an experience!"

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Travellers Say Breakfast Influences Hotel Choices

For some travellers, breakfast has become an important factor when choosing a hotel. One user said they specifically consider breakfast options before booking accommodation and suggested that travellers look beyond major hotel chains in the US.

"As breakfast is my main meal of the day I carefully pick hotels based on breakfast. The main chains in the US are largely skippable. Either book the Four Seasons or look for the best option outside the hotel."

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Another user highlighted the reputation of Indian luxury hospitality based on their own travel experiences.

"Nothing comes close to Indian 5-star hospitality. I have travelled the world and everything else is a meh in front of Indian 5-star hospitality."

Hotel Breakfast Experience Varies Across Countries

The discussion has highlighted how expectations around hotel breakfasts can differ significantly depending on the country and the type of property. While Indian and Asian luxury hotels are often associated with extensive breakfast buffets and a wide selection of freshly prepared food, hotel breakfast formats in other countries may be more limited or structured differently.

Ultimately, food preferences and dining expectations vary among travellers. However, the viral discussion shows that breakfast can play a significant role in how guests perceive the overall value and hospitality of a luxury hotel stay.