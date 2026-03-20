A Florida man who went viral for his uncanny resemblance to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spoke out on Thursday and addressed the viral video.

A Florida man who went viral for his uncanny resemblance to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spoke out on Thursday and addressed the viral video. A video posted last Friday showed a man wearing a backward baseball cap driving down a Florida highway in a convertible with the top down. The man who shot the video stated, “Epstein is alive. Epstein is alive!”



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That, however, is not the case. The man seen in the clip only resembles the dead sex offender and is actually Palm Beach Pete from Florida.

“Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete,” he clarified while driving. “And my video went viral because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me. And the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation. I had my phone down for about four hours and didn’t know my phone was blowing up with all these comments from that video. So, it got a lot of traction. It’s pretty crazy. Thanks.”

“So, you’re not Jeffrey Epstein?” a man off-camera asked.

“I’m not Jeffrey Epstein,” he replied. “I’m Palm Beach Pete.”

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Jeffrey Epstein, a financier accused of running a vast sex trafficking network involving underage girls, died in 2019 while awaiting trial in a New York jail, a case that continues to fuel public scrutiny and conspiracy theories.